Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.65 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

