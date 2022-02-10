Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.17. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 461,015 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $929,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

