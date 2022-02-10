Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 199653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.75 million and a P/E ratio of -78.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

In other Aurcana Silver news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

