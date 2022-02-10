Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVYA. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

