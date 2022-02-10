Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

