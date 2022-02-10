Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
