Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

