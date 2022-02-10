Axa S.A. Buys 52,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,217,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

