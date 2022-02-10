Axa S.A. Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,156,095 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

