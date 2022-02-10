Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,285 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

