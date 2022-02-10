Axa S.A. Sells 54,272 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,272 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of UDR worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

