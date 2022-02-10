Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

AZRE stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

