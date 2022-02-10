B. Riley Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.