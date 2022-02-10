Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

BLZE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.25.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.60. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 11.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

