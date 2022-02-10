BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.87) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.51) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.06) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.56).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 591.60 ($8.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 566.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.47).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

