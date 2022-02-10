Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Up 1.4%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.33). 1,054,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,729,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.38.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

