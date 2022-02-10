Bakkt (BKKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $50.80.
In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bakkt Company Profile
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
