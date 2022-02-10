Bakkt (BKKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

