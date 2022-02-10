Bakkt (BKKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BKKT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

