Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.86 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

