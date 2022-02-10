Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$52.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

