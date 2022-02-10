Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of BLHEF stock opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89.
Bâloise Company Profile
