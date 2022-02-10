Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 765,917 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,917 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

