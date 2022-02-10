Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

