Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,999 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.34 and its 200-day moving average is $337.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

