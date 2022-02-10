Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 261,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

