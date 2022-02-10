Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.33.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

