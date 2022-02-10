Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,077,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Donaldson by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 19.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

