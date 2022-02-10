Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 84,776 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,776 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $364.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.93 and a 200 day moving average of $444.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

