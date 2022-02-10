BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.51

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $87,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

