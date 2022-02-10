Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.74) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.36) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.39) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.11).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

