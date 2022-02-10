Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,262 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

