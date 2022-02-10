Bank of America Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $77.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.