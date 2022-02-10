Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of rising loan demand, robust investment banking (IB) performance and lower rates. Opening new financial centers, enhancing digital capabilities and initiatives to manage expenses, along with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, rise in loan demand and solid IB pipeline, will aid revenues. The company will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployment activities. However, the low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep hurting the company's margins and net interest income in the near term. Normalization of the trading business is likely to hamper fee income growth to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

