Barclays Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.45) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.62) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

