Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.00 ($11.49) target price from Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €9.95 ($11.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 and a 200-day moving average of €11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and a PE ratio of -64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a 12 month low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

