Barclays PLC Acquires 9,979 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $956.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.