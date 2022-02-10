Barclays PLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

WMK opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

