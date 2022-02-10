Barclays PLC Sells 347,950 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,950 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $733.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

