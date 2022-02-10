Barclays PLC Sells 935,966 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

