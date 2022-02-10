Barclays PLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

