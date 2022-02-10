Barclays Raises Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $29.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $175,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

