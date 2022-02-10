Barclays Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 320

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

