Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.82. Barloworld shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRRAY. Investec raised Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.