Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.82. Barloworld shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRRAY. Investec raised Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.
