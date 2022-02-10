Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.89. The company has a market capitalization of £200.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

