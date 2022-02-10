Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

