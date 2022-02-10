Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 31,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

