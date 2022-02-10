Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €76.00 ($87.36) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.13 ($109.34).

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €0.70 ($0.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €51.86 ($59.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.61. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

