BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
