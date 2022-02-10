Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 162,101 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
