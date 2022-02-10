Bienville Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up about 7.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 151,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

