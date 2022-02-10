Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.67.

BIG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $8,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

